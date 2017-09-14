NYFW Exclusive: Celeb Hair Stylist Betsy Reyes Talks Natural Hair On The Runway

Celebrity Stylist Offers Tips For Runway-Worthy Hair

Betsy Reyes has watched natural hair develop into a major force on and off the runway.

The hair stylist, who is one-half of the NYC-based styling company BetsyElisa, does hair on film and TV sets most of the time but has been in demand during New York Fashion Week.

“Natural hair is huge,” Reyes told BOSSIP.

BOSSIP sat down with Reyes to talk about natural hair trends she’s seeing in fashion, her favorite products and her tips to keep tresses in tip top shape.

BOSSIP: What kinds of natural hair looks have become designer’s staples?

Betsy: “On the runway, what we’re seeing is a lot of different natural looks. A lot of the looks don’t have heat on them. The difference is the shape and the styles. Short, like a military hair cut, a round perfect afro, or a long length, with a part in the middle worn and dried naturally, it just kind of hangs down.”

BOSSIP: What’s your advice to naturalistas on how to care for their tresses?

Betsy: “I think the biggest thing is letting hair dry naturally. And once it’s done, buying the smallest curling iron possible – just to frame the face. It just neatens it up, that’s where the heat protector comes in. And my biggest thing is a hair mask and condition it deeply. If you’re going to use any heat on it, you have to protect it.”