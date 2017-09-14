Jesus Take The Wheel: Washington State High School Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Wounded

Image via Getty

School Shooting In Washington Leaves 1 Dead And 3 Injured

A deadly shooting took place in the state of Washington at Freeman High School when Caleb Sharpe came armed with two weapons with which to do harm to his classmates.

According to NYDailyNews Caleb had become obsessed with school shooting and turned his fantasy into reality when he shot and killed his friend Sam Strahan.

At Freeman elementary currently. I am a junior, evacuated from the high school. At least 4 shots. pic.twitter.com/RnGbbbahbK — Christina✌🏽️ (@TheChristinaXX) September 13, 2017

Caleb’s bloody agenda was only stifled by the janitor who forced him to surrender after the disturbed teen had unloaded several more bullets into 3 other female classmates, Emma Nees, Jordyn Goldsmith and Gracie Jensen.

Fifteen-year-old Michael Harper, a friend who described Sharpe as “nice and funny and weird,” told the Associated Press the suspect was obsessed with other school shootings.

Here’s an example of one of Caleb’s YouTube videos that gives some insight into how twisted he really was.

R.I.P. Sam Strahan and a speedy recovery to the girls who were shot. What a crazy f**kin’ world we live in.