Are You Feeling These Get Ups? Amber Rose And Blac Chyna Get Wiggy With C-Milli At Benji Ball

Are You Feeling These Get Ups?

Something called the Benji Ball went down in Hollyweird last night and a couple of baddie mamas were in the building. C-milli, Blac Chyna and Amber Rose all showed up in some interesting looks. Blac Chyna’s boo-thing Mechie wasn’t too far behind. Chyna doesn’t seem too enthused to even be out of the house in these photos, or is it just us??

Anywho, get another gander at Amber Rose’s wig and velvet one piece, how do you rate this look?

Amber Rose and Christina Milian party alongside Blac Chyna and her boyfriend Mechie at the Benji Ball in Hollywood, California.

C-mill also came out to play, but apparently, not to stay. She barely took off her jacket. Are you feeling her look?

