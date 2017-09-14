British Cop Being Investigated After Telling Black Man, “You’d Be The First One I’d Shoot” [VIDEO]

British Police Officer Being Investigated Over Black Lives Matter And Shooting Comments

West Midlands Police in the UK are investigating one of their own after he was caught on camera joking about shooting a black man. The Midlands police officer was one of a group of cops searching a residence in Coventry (about 100 miles NW of London) on August 24th, according to Washington Post reports.

A video posted Monday shows the officer asking the man why he failed to open the door:

“Because I was f‑‑‑ing half-asleep. … I didn’t know who you was. … You were climbing up the window like thieves,” the man said. When one of them said they were police officers, the man responded, “That’s even worse,” and said he has seen “all kinds of videos.” “You’re going to go Black Lives Matter on us, are you?” the officer said. “Yeah!” the man exclaimed. He and the officers laughed. “You would be the first one I’d shoot if I had a gun, definitely,” the officer, whose name was not released, can be heard telling the man.

Oh hell nah… What would you do if that happened to you? The incident didn’t get much attention until it was posted on the Justice or Else UK Facebook page Tuesday … then it went viral. Once the West Midlands Police received a complaint about the video, authorities removed the officer from the front line.

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Murray said Wednesday that the comments were “not right” and that the officer has apologized. It’s unclear whether he knew he was being recorded. “We expect the highest standards of behavior from all our officers and staff, and we will always take complaints from members of the public seriously,” Murray said in a statement.

Sounds like they got a cop problem in Coventry too… But at least dude is alive. Should the officer lose his job over a joke?