Black Twitter Is OBSESSED With Insecure’s Swirly Slavey Soap Opera “Due North”

When my job asks me to do exactly wtf they pay me to do pic.twitter.com/SltfzBbokk — mAegon (@OhEmmeG) September 13, 2017

Insecure’s Show Within A Show Is Shattering Black Twitter

Insecure‘s swirly slavey show within a show “Due North” is a hilarious (and completely ridiculous) parody based on an inside joke-turned-hysterical “if Underground met Scandal” gag that plays in between Issa, Lawrence and everyone else’s shenanigans and stirs up endless memes, contagious cackles and Twitter campaigns to make it an actual spin-off. Like, forreal forreal, in real life, for the culture.

When I see the taxes taken out of my check pic.twitter.com/guHYsaUfBZ — Khloé Karblackian (@TheBrookeAsh) September 14, 2017

Peep the most hilarious #DueNorth memes, quotables and pleas for a spin-off on the flip.