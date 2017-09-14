We’ll Leave The ICE On For Ya: Arizona Motel 6 Was Calling La Migra On “Illegal-Lookin” Guests

Image via Mahmoud Ibrahem/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Motel 6 Admits To Calling ICE On Immigrant Guests

When we tell you the game is fithy…THE. GAME. IS. FILTHY

THESE dime-droppin’ mickiefickies in racist azz Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s state of Arizona, boy!

According to Phoenix New Times, TWO Phoenix-area Motel 6’s located in Latino neighborhoods readily admit that when they use their uncanny immigrant-perception powers to read into the hearts of men and judge them “illegal”, they George Bush the button and inform ICE.

Peep what an cowardly anonymous employee said:

“We send a report every morning to ICE — all the names of everybody that comes in,” one front-desk clerk explained. “Every morning at about 5 o’clock, we do the audit and we push a button and it sends it to ICE.”

Ain’t. That. ‘Bout a. B!tc#?

When asked about how they receive their “tips” ICE spokespuppet Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe responded:

“I wouldn’t be able to confirm how we are getting our information. Those are investigative techniques that we wouldn’t be able to talk about,” she said. “If hypothetically we were somewhere — if we did administratively arrest some folks — that happens all the time. We conduct targeted enforcement operations every day.”

It’s not just these two locations, apparently. Several other Motel 6 properties report the exact same occurrences:

And front desk staff at multiple Motel 6 locations in the Valley said that they regularly share guest information with local police. “I don’t know how it works, but if you check in and you have a warrant, you’re going to get picked up,” one young woman explained.

Mmmhm. To our Hispanic and Latinx folks, probably better to just avoid any and all Motel 6’s. Especially in Arizona.

