Who Looked More Bangin? Nicki Minaj VS Halle Berry

- By Bossip Staff
Nicki Minaj Marc Jacobs show 9/13

Ouzounova/Splash News

Nicki Minaj And Halle Berry Floss Their Funbags

See what Beyoncé and Rihanna done started? Nicki Minaj brought the girls out for Marc Jacobs show Wednesday in this all black figure hugging number…

Actress HALLE BERRY attends 'KING13' premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada

Igor Vidyashev / ZUMA Press / Splash News

And Halle Berry also flexed her funbags (and baby hair) for the ‘KING13’ premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival Wednesday…

If you had to choose, Who Looked More Bangin?

Nicki Minaj Marc Jacobs show 9/13

Ouzounova/Splash News

Actress HALLE BERRY attends 'KING13' premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada

Igor Vidyashev / ZUMA Press / Splash News

Actress HALLE BERRY attends 'KING13' premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada

Splash News

Nicki Minaj Marc Jacobs show 9/13

Robert O’neil / Splash News

