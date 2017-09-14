Happy Birthday: Nas Turns 44 Today And We Still Wanna Jump Mr. Jones’ Bones

Birthday Boy Nas Is Aging Like Some Fine Wine

September 14th marks the 44th birthday of lendary Queens rapper Nas. On the night before his birthday, he was seen celebrating the night with rumored bae Nicki Minaj–embracing each other for “Happy Birthday” and later licking face after some Henny.

#PressPlay: #NickiMinaj parties with #Nas at his birthday party 👀 @nasnika_ @thecolewerld A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

Women everywhere are in distress over this perceived physical evidence of an actual relationship between Nas and Nicki. Mr. Jones has been getting finer and finer every year since the 90’s, so it’s safe to say if the rumors–and videos–are true, she’s a very lucky woman.

For those of us not lucky enough to call Nasir our zaddy, look through some of his finest moments after the flip to brighten your day.