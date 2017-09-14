Happy Birthday: Nas Turns 44 Today And We Still Wanna Jump Mr. Jones’ Bones
Birthday Boy Nas Is Aging Like Some Fine Wine
September 14th marks the 44th birthday of lendary Queens rapper Nas. On the night before his birthday, he was seen celebrating the night with rumored bae Nicki Minaj–embracing each other for “Happy Birthday” and later licking face after some Henny.
Women everywhere are in distress over this perceived physical evidence of an actual relationship between Nas and Nicki. Mr. Jones has been getting finer and finer every year since the 90’s, so it’s safe to say if the rumors–and videos–are true, she’s a very lucky woman.
For those of us not lucky enough to call Nasir our zaddy, look through some of his finest moments after the flip to brighten your day.
Movie seats feet up in NY after I just hosted and watched one part of a epic inspirational film about 1 man from Compton- Dr Dre and another man from Brooklyn -Jimmy Iovine as they tell the whole story in The Defiant Ones it premiers on @hbo July 9th. #striveforgreatness #defiantones @JohnnyNunez on the lens