Happy Birthday: Nas Turns 44 Today And We Still Wanna Jump Mr. Jones’ Bones

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 18

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Birthday Boy Nas Is Aging Like Some Fine Wine

September 14th marks the 44th birthday of lendary Queens rapper Nas. On the night before his birthday, he was seen celebrating the night with rumored bae Nicki Minaj–embracing each other for “Happy Birthday” and later licking face after some Henny.

#PressPlay: #NickiMinaj parties with #Nas at his birthday party 👀 @nasnika_ @thecolewerld

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Women everywhere are in distress over this perceived physical evidence of an actual relationship between Nas and Nicki. Mr. Jones has been getting finer and finer every year since the 90’s, so it’s safe to say if the rumors–and videos–are true, she’s a very lucky woman.

For those of us not lucky enough to call Nasir our zaddy, look through some of his finest moments after the flip to brighten your day.

Hanging out down under today. #aussie #worldwide

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

salute to all soldiers

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

Feelin jazzy w live jazz in the background.

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

 

Birthday vibes #virgoseason @hennessyus

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

Haaaaaaa! Yea the old man

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

Hamptons NY. KITH/@cocacola like we wore in 88'

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Treat yourself

    A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

    HBD @iamdestinyjones

    A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

    A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

    Private Room Pimpin' @sweetchicklife on Fair Fax. "And that's the Triple Truth, Ruth!"

    A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

    @sweetchicklife in LA. King @yg and King @johnseymour_nyc Epic Night! Statik on the 1 & 2's!

    A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

    A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

    A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

    A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

    #HSTRY Holiday '16 collection is now available on hstryclothing.com

    A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

    The Birth of a Nation movie premiere in LA

    A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718
    Categories: For the Ladies, For Your Viewing Pleasure, Happy Birthday

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus