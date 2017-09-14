NYFW: Teyana Taylor & Jordyn Woods Join Lil Kim On Stage At Galore Mag X Juicy Couture Ball

Lil Kim Stuns With Live Performance At New York Fashion Week

Fashionistas were in for a treat this week when Lil Kim rocked the house during a Fashion Week party.

The 90s rap star turned fashion week darling was turned all the way up at the Galore x Juicy Couture’s NYFW Ball Sept. 13 at Public Arts in Manhattan. Plus sized model and reality star Jordyn Woods DJ’d the bash along with Paris Hilton.

But before taking the stage, Kim yukked it up backstage with Teyana Taylor – who strutted her stuff in The Blondes’ fashion show earlier that day.

Kim showed off her curves in a black corset, matching satin panties, fishnets and a diamante studded jacket that hugged her figure. She wore her blonde hair long and loose and smiled and waved to fans as bodyguards escorted her to the stage.

A green haired Taylor, Hilton and Woods later joined Kim onstage for her 90s hit “Get Money” with all of the younger women dancing frenetically as Kim thundered out her lyrics, while the audience, including actress Skai Jackson in the front row, snapped pics.

Hit the flip for more pics from the fashion party: