Divorces: Fergie And Josh Duhamel Wave White Flag On Their Marriage After 8 Years

Fergie And Josh Duhamel Announce Divorce

There seem to be VERY few Hollyweird couples who can stay married for the long-haul.

Kinda-former Black Eyed Pea Fergie Ferg and her soon-to-be ex-husband Josh Duhamel are the latest couple to dissolve their union according to TMZ.

Fergie and Josh released a joint statement today that reads like most celebrity divorce announcements:

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Guess we’ll have to wait for the ugly details to leak, because they are definitely gonna leak somehow, some way.

Hard to call this surprising, because like we said, this is a celebrity couple. But at one point during their relationship, Josh told Oprah that Fergie was the “best thing that ever happened to him”.

A thug changes and love changes and best friends become strangers. Word to Nasir Jones.

