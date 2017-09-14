When The Checks Stop Coming In: RHOA’s Kandi Burress’ Daughter’s Dad “Block” Owes $60K

Russell “Block” Spencer In Major Debt To US Gov’t

“Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Kandi Buress has said her daughter’s father won’t pay to support the girl.

And apparently, the music exec has exacted the same treatment to the IRS, who accused him of paying income tax sporadically to them for a staggering seven years.

The feds recently filed a federal tax lien for more than $60,000 against the CEO of Block Entertainment, according to the lien, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

In the recently filed lien, the IRS said that Block failed to pay $1,348 in taxes for 20102, $2,249 for 2011, $18,476 for 2012 and $38,674 for 2014. All told, the feds said block owes a total of $60,778 to the government.

The IRS doesn’t play when it comes to collecting on tax debts and will do as far as to seize Block’s assets, like cash and properties, in order to collect what’s owed.

Block had not paid the tax bill as of Thursday, according to court documents.