Cops Kill People: NYPD Releases Very First Fatal Shooting Recorded By Body Camera [Video]

NYPD Releases Footage of First Body Camera Killing

On September 6 Bronx resident Miguel Antonio Richards became the first person shot and killed by NYPD officers while the wore their new body cameras according to NYPost.

Richards was brandishing a fake gun and a real knife when police arrived at his apartment after receiving a call that he was emotionally disturbed.

Footage shot by Officer Mark Fleming’s body cam shows Richards standing in the corner of a darkened room with one hand behind his back. Several cops can be heard repeatedly telling Richards to “put the knife down” and asking him what’s behind his back. “I don’t want to shoot you,” one says. “This is not gonna end well for you if you don’t put that knife down.”

And a bad ending is precisely what happened. If you are willing, you can watch the full incident in the video below.

How do you think the officers did in handling this situation based off what you see?