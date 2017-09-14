Bye, Cracky! Rock-Smokin’ Baseballer Darryl Strawberry Chooses Trump Over Jemele Hill [Video]

Image via Getty

Darryl Strawberry Sides With Donald Trump Against Jemele Hill

Yesterday, a large part of the Black Twittersphere took up 140-character arms (not tiki torches) to ride out on behalf of our semi-silenced sista, Jemele Hill. We say “semi-silenced” because we know good and damn well Jemele isn’t going to stop telling the truth. Damn a Sporstcenter.

Anyway, while we were happy to see all the support pouring in for Jemele, one brotha in particular is WAY too sunken to say what’s right.

For those who are unaware, Strawberry’s probation officer reported that he had smoked crack with some janky jawn from an AA meeting who set him up to be robbed. Just so you know the type of judgement glass d!ck Darryl is dealing with.