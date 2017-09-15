Chicago Activist Says He Viewed Kenneka Jenkins Surveillance Footage, And She Entered The Freezer Alone On Her Own

Footage Shows Kenneka Jenkins Wandering Into Freezer Alone

Answers are beginning to come in as it relates to the death of Kenneka Jenkins.

If you’ll recall, Jenkins was found dead inside a hotel freezer at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel on Saturday after attending a hotel party with her friends the previous night.

Now, Chicago community activist Andrew Holmes revealed to the media that he had viewed newly released surveillance tapes from the hotel on behalf of the Jenkins family. He says the footage corroborates initial reports that Kenneka wandered into the hotel’s industrial freezer on her own.

Of course, investigators still have to determine if Kenneka was summoned or led to the basement via phone correspondence or conversation, but for the time being it appears that she was unattended and disoriented, and made her way down there on her own.

According to Chicago Tribune, the investigation is ongoing and autopsy and toxicology reports are soon to follow. As of now, the medical examiner has completed the autopsy, but more tests are needed to pinpoint the exact cause of death and make it public knowledge.

Of course, to armchair detectives and social media conspiracy theorists, this explanation does not hold up.

Investigators plan to release the footage to the public once the Jenkins family has had the time to review the tapes themselves alongside their hired counsel. But we doubt that will be the last we hear about cover ups, “organ harvesting,” and set ups by fake friends on social media.

Instagram/YouTube/Getty