Suge Knight’s Girl Faces Criminal Charges For Selling Hit And Run Video To TMZ

Suge Knight’s girlfriend is facing charges behind the video of the vehicular homicide that led to his current stint in prison.

The ex-mogul’s woman, Toilin Kelly, and business partner Mark Blankenship are under fire for selling the incriminating video of Suge running two men over with his truck on the set of “Straight Outta Compton” to TMZ, for the cost of $55,000.

According to Page Six, the two were charged with conspiracy to violate a court order, conspiracy to obstruct justice and conspiracy to commit grand theft. Toilin has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Wow. We guess with her man in jail she had to figure out how to keep funds coming in — allegedly.

Splash