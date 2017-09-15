Rihanna Hosts 3rd Annual Diamond Ball With Appearances From Bey, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Dave Chappelle, And More

Rihanna Hosts 3rd Annual Diamond Ball

Rih is having an amazing week.

After launching both her own beauty brand that shook up the entire makeup industry and a new iteration of her fashion line with Puma, Rih capped off the week with her third annual Diamond Ball Benefit, serving to fund the raise money for the Clara Lionel Foundation which provides support to Caribbean communities.

Rih hit the carpet in an all black number…

And rubbed elbows with Beyonce as Kendrick Lamar performed for the gala’s guests.

Hosted by Dave Chappelle, stars like Cardi B, Lala, Future, Young Thug, EJ Johnson, Lil Kim, Fabolous and more all came out to support the cause.

Hit the flip for more red carpet photos.

Getty/WENN/Instagram