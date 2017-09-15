Floyd Mayweather Defended Trump AND Rape And People Are Finally Remembering How Trash He Is

Floyd Mayweather Supports Rape And Trump

Floyd Mayweather is trash. Trash human being who beats women. Not only that, but he’s a trash human who supports Donald Trump’s grabbing of women by their vajayjays. Remember all that money you spent on his fight to make him all that money? Well, look what it went to:

Floyd Mayweather comments on President Trump's locker room talk. pic.twitter.com/3EGIJY7UyG — 1791L (@1791L) September 14, 2017

That’s Trump’s buddy Floyd Mayweather defending sexual assault and a sexual assaulting president. Way to go!