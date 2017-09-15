Cardi B’s Disney Princess Swag At Rihanna’s Ball Shook Twitter To Its Damn Core
Cardi B Stole The Show
The stars (and the ta-ta’s) were out at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball last night and arguably nobody shined brighter than Cardi B. She rocked a Disney Princess dress and looked like a million bucks. Didn’t even need the bloody shoes. Cardi continues her glo up and is killing it.
Plus Bey, Cardi and Rih were in the same room at the same time and that caused people to freak out even more. Take a look at how much love she got for her look.