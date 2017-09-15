Cardi B’s Disney Princess Swag At Rihanna’s Ball Shook Twitter To Its Damn Core

Cardi B Stole The Show

The stars (and the ta-ta’s) were out at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball last night and arguably nobody shined brighter than Cardi B. She rocked a Disney Princess dress and looked like a million bucks. Didn’t even need the bloody shoes. Cardi continues her glo up and is killing it.

#DiamondBall Rihanna and Cardi B stepped on necks tonight. pic.twitter.com/d01DxIzszQ — Beeyawnsay (@phucksex) September 15, 2017

Plus Bey, Cardi and Rih were in the same room at the same time and that caused people to freak out even more. Take a look at how much love she got for her look.