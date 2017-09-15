Where Is Mona??? Tammy Rivera Says Hazel E Thirstily Threw Herself At Waka Flocka

Shade files…

Tammy Rivera Blasts Hazel E Over Waka Flocka

Hazel, you in danger girl. Although they’re on two different “Love & Hip Hop” franchises, it looks like there’s some beef brewing between Tammy Rivera and Hazel E.

Yesterday Hazel and her boyfriend Rose Burgandy decided to send some shade Tammy’s way on a picture of her at New York Fashion Week.

“Look fat,” Rose commented on the @VH1LHHTea page. “She keeps trying me so it’s whatever she shouldn’t keep posting her opinions on our business,” added Hazel.

Let's all pray @WakaFlocka & @CharliesAngelll don't see Rose Burgandy's comment! 🙏 #LHHH #PostAndDelete

That apparently pissed Tammy ALL the way off and she went in on the couple for not only their comments but because of Hazel’s alleged shady behavior with her hubby.

According to Tammy, after her husband Waka asked Hazel for her ex Katt Williams’ number, she sent him in an inappropriate video instead.

“My husband a real n*** and will skin you b*** a**,” wrote Tammy to Hazel’s boyfriend. “WAKA ASKED HAZEL FOR KAT WILLIAMS NUMBER AND INSTEAD SHE TEXTED HIM A VIDEO OF HERSELF AND WAKA SWERVED HER SAYING OH NAAH SHORTY IM NOT ON THAT KINDA TIME!” wrote Tammy to Hazel. “I seen it with my own eyes and wasn’t even going to tell the world how you was trying to throw yourself on a married man cause I’m better then that! AND this was years ago before her nose job! This ain’t no love & hiphop s***!” she added.

I guess y'all didn't pray Lol Anyways Tammy clapsback at Rose Burgandy and spills some other tea about Hazel trying to get with Waka Flocka! 😳

Sheeeeeeeesh, see what happens when you try Waka’s wife???

What do YOU think about Tammy Rivera dragging Hazel E???

Even if we fight a million times over little things we can still make it better…. hair @dhairboutique A post shared by 🇳🇮 Tammy Rivera Malphurs (@charliesangelll) on Aug 1, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

