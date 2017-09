Thicky RihYonce Melted The Internet (AGAIN)

Queen RihYonce and their magnificent tidday meats took over the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball extravaganza and melted the internet with ONE pic that snatched stan wigs across the universe while also satisfying the 1 Rih/Bey pic together per year quota, yay!

I love seeing beyoncé and rihanna come together so much pic.twitter.com/AdbHTeB5sj — dani ♡ (@runwayrih) September 15, 2017

Peep the Twitter hysteria over thicky RihYonce at the Diamond Ball on the flip.