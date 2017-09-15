Resolution Reached: Rob Kardashian Agrees To Pay Blac Chyna $20K A Month In Child Support

- By Bossip Staff
Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Reach A Resolution

Things between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are officially over; at least in the court of law. As previously reported a Lisa Bloom represented Blac Chyna went after Rob with domestic violence allegations and demanded $50K in child support for their daughter Dream.

Now according to TMZ, their time in court is over and Chyna got a pretty sweet deal.

The exes apparently agreed to joint custody of 10-month-old Dream and Chyna’s getting $20,000 a month in child support although she originally wanted $50K.

The site adds that in return for the $20,000 support payments Chyna had to drop the domestic violence allegations against Rob. Rob will also reportedly pay her legal bills.

Happy 10 months Dreamy 🌸

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Well, it looks like Chyna’s finally fuccboi free and can frolic with Meechie in peace.

When u boss ass fuck without no worries 💋!!! #DM

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Yay for her?

