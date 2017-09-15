Resolution Reached: Rob Kardashian Agrees To Pay Blac Chyna $20K A Month In Child Support
Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Reach A Resolution
Things between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are officially over; at least in the court of law. As previously reported a Lisa Bloom represented Blac Chyna went after Rob with domestic violence allegations and demanded $50K in child support for their daughter Dream.
Now according to TMZ, their time in court is over and Chyna got a pretty sweet deal.
The exes apparently agreed to joint custody of 10-month-old Dream and Chyna’s getting $20,000 a month in child support although she originally wanted $50K.
The site adds that in return for the $20,000 support payments Chyna had to drop the domestic violence allegations against Rob. Rob will also reportedly pay her legal bills.
Well, it looks like Chyna’s finally fuccboi free and can frolic with Meechie in peace.
Yay for her?