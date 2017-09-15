Sensitive Thugs Need Hugs: The Rock Reaches Out To Temperamental Tyrese But Black Ty Ain’t Havin’ It
Tyrese Reveals The Rock Reached Out By Email And Blames His Behavior On Paul Walker’s Birthday
Tyrese is still going through it y’all… The latest update in his plight to get The Rock NOT to make a Fast & Furious spinoff is that The Rock DID in fact reach out. But Jody still wasn’t happy…
A lot of people would LOVE to get an email from The Rock. But not Tyrese. NOPE.
If you’re wondering why the actor has been so emotional lately he did offer a possible explanation.
Black Ty says Paul Walker’s birthday may be partially to blame?
Humbled by the outpouring of prayers and love and people who push the "way" they may feel about me to the side to just simply have a heart and understand it's not what you read it's about the truth and facts…. God you are just simply amazing – And FYI I know I post a lot, and I rant a lot but I would rather do THIS than be at home suffering cause I won't push this energy up off of me……. When you see me just hug me cause I need a hug – #HearMyCryForHelp God I love you for sticking to your word and protecting your son…..
Tyrese also offered this explanation for why he’s always ranting… Do you think maybe he would benefit from a personal journal INSTEAD of always going to Instagram. Just a thought.
Thinks do seem to be looking up for Tyrese a little though. Hit the flip to see how he’s dealing with his issues.
No one ever said building an empire would be easy……. Challenges and issues will always arise some are random and others are self inflicted you must hold your head up high stay the course and stay focussed on the impact you're going to have on others…… You are never highlighted while you're alive…. They will honor you when you're gone….. They hated Malcolm X and Dr Martin Luther King Jr while they were alive and only speak highly of them now that they're gone. ( relax people I'm not saying I'm Martin Or Malcolm ) that's not my story but i am a man who has a voice and stands for something and like a lawyer I won't just sit there on my hands and let people BEAT ME UP I'm a fighter I'm a rebel but I'm a rebel with a cause……. It all looks crazy now I know but there's always a method to my madness……..
Despite being kinda down and out it looks like Ty is trying to motivate himself with these social media messages
I just got the most inspiring text it was so powerful I wanted it to share it with you….. Like me somebody needed this word right now!! God is preparing you for something beyond what you've been asking for, praying about, imagining, and thinking about that's why you are fighting so hard spiritually privately. What you are currently experiencing (test, trials, and tribulations) are test to prepare you, test/build your character, to see if you are strong enough to carry the weight of what God is about to allow you to walk in. My reminder to you in this season is to hold on to God's promises, continue to seek him, lean not to your own understanding, and continue to trust in him. Forgive those that have hurt you, and do the same unto others as God does unto you. Vengeance is the Lords. Know that God is a healer, a provider, and that he's in control. You are a conquer! God didn't bring you this far to only bring you this far. Stay encouraged! You're built for this Ty. James 1:2-4 Consider it all joy, my brethren, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its perfect result, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.
Tyrese is definitely a complicated individual and he’s obviously going through a lot, so we’re gonna send some prayers up for him (and his wife because LORD KNOWS she needs them!).
Do you think Ty will get that phone call he’s been waiting on from The Rock?
