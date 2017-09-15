Sensitive Thugs Need Hugs: The Rock Reaches Out To Temperamental Tyrese But Black Ty Ain’t Havin’ It

Tyrese Reveals The Rock Reached Out By Email And Blames His Behavior On Paul Walker’s Birthday

Tyrese is still going through it y’all… The latest update in his plight to get The Rock NOT to make a Fast & Furious spinoff is that The Rock DID in fact reach out. But Jody still wasn’t happy…

I don't do email bruh You got my cell same San Diego # hit me A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Sep 12, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

A lot of people would LOVE to get an email from The Rock. But not Tyrese. NOPE.

If you’re wondering why the actor has been so emotional lately he did offer a possible explanation.

You've always told me to be WHO I am and I will be successful"…. Thank you bro!! Happy 44th….. just maybe I'm highly sensitive because it's your birthday season again… When we smiled and laughed we did it as a family and with our souls…… A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Black Ty says Paul Walker’s birthday may be partially to blame?

Tyrese also offered this explanation for why he’s always ranting… Do you think maybe he would benefit from a personal journal INSTEAD of always going to Instagram. Just a thought.

Thinks do seem to be looking up for Tyrese a little though. Hit the flip to see how he’s dealing with his issues.