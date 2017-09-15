F**k The Police: Shady UC-Berkley Cop Caught On Camera Taking Dinero From Hispanic Street Vendor [Video]

Image via Getty

UC-Berkley Cop Recorded Taking Money Out Of Street Vendor’s Wallet

A man named Martin Flores video taped a University of California-Berkley going into a hot dog vendor’s wallet and taking his money because he didn’t have a permit according to CBSNews.

The video shows the officer taking the vendors wallet, and the man pleading in Spanish for his “dinero,” meaning money. Flores can be heard off-camera saying, “That’s not right … you’re going to take his hard-earned money?” “Yep, this is law and order in action,” the officer, identified as UC police officer Sean Aranas, replied.

The amazing news to come out of all of this is that Mr. Flores started a GoFundMe page “Justice4Juan” and has rasised $70,000 for Beto Matias since his video went viral.

Good on both of them. The cop can choke.