Jesus Take The Wheel: Over Two Dozen People Injured After Terror Attack On London Tube Train

London Tube Attack

Another day, another terror attack.

Well over two dozen people were injured on London’s subway system when a homemade bomb detonated. The “improvised explosive device” went off early Friday morning on a train headed towards central London.

None of those injured are believed to be in life threatening condition but several victims suffered burns.

“We now assess that this was a detonation of an improvised explosive device,” Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said at a press conference.

An eyewitness told CNN that the device looked like an “oversized mayonnaise bucket” and described what happened after the explosion.

“It was maybe 10 meters from me, the explosion. I didn’t fully realize because I had my headphones on. I heard a big… ‘Bam,'” said Sylvain Pennec. “When I looked I saw people starting to get scared. We were lucky because we were at the Parsons Green station and the doors were starting to open. Everyone managed to get out of the train.” “I saw some people with burns, and things like that. But, from what I saw, most people were injured from the movement of the crowd,” he added.

This story is still developing and a manhunt is underway amid reports that there might be a second bomb.

Police search for SECOND bomb after at least 20 people are injured in terror attack on London underground https://t.co/khR2hLdobp pic.twitter.com/IE5P5jVWSO — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) September 15, 2017

SMH, be safe out there folks and be VIGILANT. This is a dangerous world we live in.