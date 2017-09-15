Highway Robbery: Lil Uzi Vert Made $900K Off Of XO Depression Hit While His Label Made Millions

Lil Uzi Vert Reaches Platinum Status, So Where Is The Money?

Lil Uzi Vert’s sad pop hit “XO Tour Lif3” has been inescapable. It’s being streamed non-stop by his fans, on radio and he’s performing it everywhere. Recently he dropped his first album and again people fell in love with the anthem. Reportedly, the song has been streamed more than 1.3 billion times! Even though the song has earned him a nice amount cash from shows, he’s made only a quarter of what the song has truly earned.

A feature on Dj Booth revealed that the song has made roughly $4.5 million, of which Uzi will pocket around $900,000. Whoa. XO Tour Llif3” is certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA, it has been charting for 24 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. We know that 900 racks isn’t exactly chump change, but when you think about 1.3 BILLION streams and how much his label cashes in on him, it’s pretty depressing. As on now, artist earn a mere $0.00069231 per stream.

It makes you wonder about hits like “Bodak Yellow”, especially when Uzi and Cardi B share the same label, Atlantic Records. Do you think these artists are getting their fair share when it comes to streaming and label splits?