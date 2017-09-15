Prayers Up: Egoist Tyrese & Samantha Gibson Tell Creflo Dollar About You Haters! [Video]
Tyrese cannot seem to keep his mouth shut. Now, he’s on Creflo Dollar’s show and is incorporating his wife for this ride on the bullet train to social media-hell. The full interviews is on the next page.
Also, just so you know, Tyrese aint’ worried about you haters… See for yourself.
Humbled by the outpouring of prayers and love and people who push the "way" they may feel about me to the side to just simply have a heart and understand it's not what you read it's about the truth and facts…. God you are just simply amazing – And FYI I know I post a lot, and I rant a lot but I would rather do THIS than be at home suffering cause I won't push this energy up off of me……. When you see me just hug me cause I need a hug – #HearMyCryForHelp God I love you for sticking to your word and protecting your son…..