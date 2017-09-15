If You Care: Tyga Seen Coupled Up With A JennerDashian Look-A-Like

Tyga Seen Out And About With A Kylie Look-A-Like

He has a type, or whatever.

Tyga was seen out and about in drop top hoping to be seen with his new chick. Her name is Kamilla Osman and she’s racked up tons of instgram followers because she looks exactly like his ex, mixed with all her her sister. The lips, the nose, the hair, the outfits, Kamilla is a Kardashian-Jenner stunt double.

@kinggoldchains✨✨✨✨✨ #kinggoldchains and @kamiosman going for a ride through 🌴Beverly Hills🌴 A post shared by ⚡️Fashion, Fame and Facts⚡️ (@celebrity_vice) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

Welp. Somebody is desperately looking for attention. Maybe Tyga is trying to build-a-Kylie after claiming he made her in a recent Breakfast Club interview.

