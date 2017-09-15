Black Power Fist: Jemele Hill’s ESPN Co-Workers Refuse To Acquiesce To Classless Corporate Cajoling

Image via Jesse Grant/BET/Getty Images for BET

Jemele Hill’s ESPN Colleagues Defend Her Against ESPN’s Attempted Replacement

Jemele Hill‘s condemnation of Donald Trump and his white supremacist politics have now reached the highest level of public criticism. We all went into defensive mode when Sarah Huckabee-Sanders called for her firing from the White House press room, but now, Trump himself has responded to the sportscaster’s 140-character truth-telling.

ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Thus far, there hasn’t been any response from Hill or ESPN. However, we highly doubt there will be any more comments from the network. The “worldwide leader” probably wants all of this to go away ASAP after a ThinkProgress story broke detailing how Hill’s Black colleagues in Bristol unequivocally had her back.

ESPN originally tried to keep Hill off the air on Wednesday evening, but Smith refused to do the show without her, the sources said. Both sources also said that producers reached out to two other black ESPN hosts, Michael Eaves and Elle Duncan, to ask them to serve as fill-ins for the show — but Eaves and Duncan did not agree to take the place of Hill and Smith, either.

The network denies that any of this happened, but they need more people. A LOT more.

However bad ESPN thinks that Jemele’s comments make them look, firing her or disciplining her in any way will get them more smoke than they are prepared to handle. They’ve ridden the wave of Black culture for years now, from promo music, to on-air references, to skits and guests and all the rest of it.

They can’t have Black culture and expect their Black talent not to speak out against racists and white supremacy, give a f**k if it’s the “president” or not.