Where Dey At Doe: Masika Kalysha Says Fetty Wap Got Her Pregnant 2 Times

Masika Claims She’s Been Pregnant By Fetty More Than Once

Instagram warrior Masika Kalysha continues to respond to all the negative comments her IG followers have to offer. Whether it’s about her baby daddy or…her baby daddy, she’s always got time to try to clap back at people starting rumors in her comments section.

The latest development below one of her ‘Gram pics is that Masika was apparently pregnant by Fetty more than once. One woman commented on a video of Kalysha, saying that she had “a whole baby out of spite,” referring to her child with Fetty, Khari Barbie. Masika wasn’t gonna let this one slide, and went in commenting:

“stfu bum a** c**t. You stupic f***s think you actually kno somethin just because a bitch don’t tell her personal business. The n***a got me pregnant ON PURPOSE TWICE. F*** outta here. Once I saw all the lies and realized the sick twisted game he plays I stopped allowing him to do it to me. He got about 10 babies at this point. You have no fkn clue what actually goes on or went on in my personal life so kindly get your nose out of my a**”

No word on what happened to the supposed 2nd baby that Wap impregnated Masika with, but in the context of her comment, it seems like she could have deliberately decided against having it.