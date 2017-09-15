Race Matters: Black Television Writer Couldn’t Even Catch A Cab While Holding His EMMY!!!

Emmy Winning Writer Reveals Cab Driver Drove Past Him While He Held His Award

In “Still Ni**a” news… TV writer Travon Free took to Twitter to complain after being bypassed by a cabbie who eyed him holding his Emmy Award and kept driving to pick up a white woman instead!

Standing in the street holding this and a cab driver looked at me, drove past and picked up a white lady 10 ft behind me. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/thotzVv0Ud — Travon Free (@Travon) September 15, 2017

Ya girl Gabourey Sidibe responded to his tweet with this gif

And great minds must think alike because April Reign was on the same page

Win N*gga

Lose N*gga

Early N*gga

Late N*gga. Still N*gga. pic.twitter.com/iPTqLuA3N3 — April (@ReignOfApril) September 15, 2017

The late ni**a was in reference to Travon’s follow up to his own tweet, asking, ‘Where does “Making you late for your flight” rank on the list of “shitty things about racism?”‘

Free currently writes for “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. He received a Creative Arts Emmys for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner” along with the rest of the show’s writing staff during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last weekend.

We’d hate to generalize, but it seems like most black people who have lived in or (frequented) New York have some kind of bad cab experience.

