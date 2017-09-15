South African Sweetheart Trevor Noah Renews Contract With The Daily Show Through 2022

Trevor Noah Is Here To Stay On Comedy Central

In a press release from Comedy Central, it was announced that after almost 2 years of hosting, Trevor Noah’s stint on ‘The Daily Show’ is going to continue for at least another 5 years. The statement released on Thursday explains that Trevor and Comedy Central agreed to a contract extension that will keep the host there through at least 2020. In addition to his regular hosting gig, Noah will also produce and host annual, year-end specials, beginning this year.

Trevor said in a statement: “I’m thrilled to be continuing this amazing journey with both fans of The Daily Show and Comedy Central. It’s really exciting to renew this contract for either five more years or until Kim Jong Un annihilates us all–whichever one comes first.”

The Daily Show is expected to finish the 3rd quarter of 2017 as the Most-Watched Daily, Late Night Talk Show among Millennials. Noah just recently received his first Emmy Award for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.

Congrats, Trevor!