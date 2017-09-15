NYFW: Timberland Hosts Women’s Styling Lounge

Shoe Brand Unveils Looks For Fall

Timberland gave fashionistas a place to unwind and check out their latest styles as New York Fashion Week wound down.

The iconic shoe brand also unveiled its newest line, Boot Company, its take on women’s workwear at its Women’s Styling Lounge this week inside the Arlo Hotel in SoHo. The line features high-end ankle boots made with horween leather, with details like a peep toe, buckles and exposed stitching.

Also showcased were new takes on its well-known staples, like the six-inch boots in burgundy with velvet details.

Guests – including “Love & Hip Hop: New York” cast member Sky Landish – also got to custom design their own boots’ tongue, heel and tag and complete the design with monograms.

Hit the flip for more pics from the collection: