Yo Gotti and Nicki Minaj Perform Their Hit “Rake It Up” on ‘Fallon’ [Video]

Nicki Minaj Joins Yo Gotti For ‘Fallon’ Performance

Yo Gotti showed out for his performance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Thursday, including his DJ, some back-up dancers, and an appearance from his song-mate Nicki Minaj.

Nicki showed up looking like money–literally–in a one-legged 100 dollar bill bodysuit number, coming out and wowing fans in the crowd as she rapped about China.

Minaj also posted photos backstage, one with Jake Gyllenhaal who was also on the show Thursday night.

Jake & I are both on @jimmyfallon TONIGHT!!!!! I'm performing. Who's watching?!!!!!! 📺 A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 14, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

“Rake It Up” is up for Best Collaboration Duo or Group and Best Featured Verse at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards.