Cops Kill People: Ex-St. Louis Policeman Found Not Guilty Of 1st Degree Murder Of Anthony Lamar Smith

Image via Getty/St. Louis Police Dept.

Jason Stockley Found Not Guilty Of Murdering Anthony Lamar Smith

Almost a year to the day back in 2016, we reported on the police-involved shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. Smith was gunned down by former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in 2011 after fleeing from authorities.

Per usual, Stockley cited “self-defense” as his reason for killing Smith as he believed the fleeing suspect was reaching for a gun. But the video we posted seems to show Stockley planting a gun on Smith after the fact, an argument that the prosecution made as well.

Well, today, according to CNN, Stockley was found not guilty of the first degree murder of Anthony Lamar Smith.

“This Court, in conscience, cannot say that the State has proven every element of murder beyond a reasonable doubt, or that the State has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant did not act in self-defense,” St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson wrote in his ruling.

Conscious of the social justice and civil rights powder keg that St. Louis has become following the killing of Mike Brown in nearby Ferguson, Smith’s fiancée, Christina Wilson, issued the following statement alongside Missouri Governor Eric Greitens:

Inspired by your courage, Christina. Honored to stand with you and call for peace in #STL. https://t.co/ucUlKuWorO pic.twitter.com/4HjKvPtIwJ — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) September 15, 2017

We’ll see how much peace there can be. We’re tired of this sh!t. Beyond tired. We want CONVICTIONS and waiting for some perfect storm of justice just doesn’t seem to be cutting it.

R.I.P. Anthony Lamar Smith. Jason Stockley can choke.