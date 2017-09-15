Will You Be Watching? Page Six Is Coming To Television [VIDEO]

Page Six Launches TV Show

“Fashion Queens'” Bevy Smith is a part of the panel for the upcoming new “Page Six TV” show coming to Fox Monday.

Modeled after Page Six, the iconic New York Post gossip column and website, the show’s contributors and insiders deliver in-the-know gossip and news from entertainment, culture, the media, finance, real estate and politics. The half-hour daily show will cover today’s biggest personalities including high-flying real estate moguls, the hottest sports stars, larger-than-life politicians as well as break celebrity gossip and entertainment news.“Page Six TV” is set to launch on the Fox Television Stations (FTS) in 16 markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

“Page Six TV” is hosted by John Fugelsang (Sirius XM Radio/VH1) and the show’s insiders include Bevy Smith (Bravo’s “Fashion Queens”), Variety entertainment reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister and New York Post Page Six reporter Carlos Greer. Page Six Editor Emily Smith and Deputy Editor Ian Mohr provide updates and insight, as well as exclusive first-looks into the latest breaking stories from the newsroom.

Throughout the season, celebrities, comedians and newsmakers will join “Page Six TV” as Plus Ones. The special guests will join the show’s regular insiders and offer their own insights on the day’s top stories.

“Page Six TV” premieres in national syndication on Monday, September 18. Please check local listings or pagesix.com/tv/ for more.

Will you be watching?