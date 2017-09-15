Bon Appetit, Azzhole: Anthony Bourdain Says If He Was Catering For Trump He’d Serve Poison

Anthony Bourdain Wants To Poison Trump And Kim Jong Un

“Parts Unknown” host and the ultimate foodie gawd Anthony Bourdain talked to TMZ last week about what he would do if he was serving food to both Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump.

The original question from the reporter was about if Bourdain would still go to North Korea to try their food, but he responds that it would probably be pretty insensitive since the citizens there are starving.

After that, TMZ asks Anthony what he would serve if he was catering a meeting between both Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump, to which he quickly replies, “Hemlock” aka poison.

When Fox News reached out to Bourdain about his comments, he said that he actually meant to say “kale” instead of hemlock.