Fight The Power, Lil One: Teacher Snatches 6th-Grader For Refusing To Stand For Pledge

Teacher Grabs Student After Not Standing For Pledge Of Allegiance

A teacher in Michigan has been forced to take leave after being accused of “violently grabbing” a black 6th-grader who refused to get out of his seat for the Pledge of Allegiance. Stoney Chaney explains that he has been sitting for the pledge since he was in the 2nd grade and hasn’t has an issue. This all changed in his homeroom class at East Middle School in Farmington Hills during the first week at the school, when he was grabbed from behind by the teacher. Chaney explained, “the teacher consultant comes up behind me and snatches me out of my chair violently. I was so confused. I didn’t know what was going on.”

The 12-year-old said that he doesn’t stand for the pledge because, “I don’t stand because I don’t pledge to a flag. I pledge to God and family.” He added that another teacher yelled at him for the same thing the following day in class. Stoney’s father says that his son’s decision to sit is his entirely, but his parents whole-heartedly support him. They’re also thinking of moving him to a different school.

The superintendent of Farmington Public Schools said in a statement: “The District fully supports the right of each student to participate or not in the daily Pledge. The teacher allegedly involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave.