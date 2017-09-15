Preggo Rib: Eniko Hart Shows Off Third Trimester Workout & Kevin Caresses Her Bump

Eniko Hart Reaches 31 Weeks

Kevin Hart’s inseminated wife is growing bigger everyday, but just in her stomach. Eniko is still hitting the gym pretty often, if you look on her IG feed. She’s been sharing some of her super bumpy fit sessions. This latest one features her baby bump at 31 weeks. That means her little Hart seed should be here pretty soon!

Take a look.

When you look good, you feel GREAT!💃🏽 My goal is to keep going until I can't go anymore! 🏃🏾 Happy #31weeks.. 💙 #WeGotThis 💪🏽 A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Sep 14, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

The Harts look like they’ve been bonding with the bump. Kevin was snapped caressing Eniko’s tummy here and kissing it. The two are expecting a little boy. How sweet.

#BumpDay ♥ A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Sep 13, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

That's a wrap..Until next year! 💋 #HARTBEATWEEKEND2017♥️ A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

With her delivery day coming any week now, we wonder if Torrei Hart is going to be there to bond with her step-seed. Whoops! Thoughts?