Speak On It: Naomi Campbell Congratulates Fenty Beauty Success, “Its About Time”

Black Girl Magic: Naomi Campbell Show Rihanna’s Makeup Line Support
Super model and beauty industry veteran Naomi Campbell is pleased with the success of Rihanna’s Fenty beauty launch like the rest of us. With dozens of deep and neutral shades of foundation and plenty of ‘Trophy” worthy products, Rihanna is selling in record numbers. Naomi say’s it long overdue.
On Fenty Beauty, Naomi says to :
‘It’s about time. It’s 2017, so for all those who are doing it, congratulations. The world is moving so quickly, and you’ve got to move with it.’
Naomi also glossed over her own experiences as a black woman in the beauty world:
‘In the beginning it was hard, but I’ve got thicker skin than that. Yes, I overheard certain conversations about me, but I’m not going to make excuses. If they didn’t have my make-up shade, then we’d find a way, we’d mix the colour. You’ve got to work hard no matter what. I kept my head down and got it done.’
