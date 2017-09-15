Still Singin’ Strong: K. Michelle Drops Cocky New Track With Chris Brown Titled, “Either Way”

K. Michelle Releases Single Featuring Chris Brown

K. Michelle has been teasing upcoming singles with fellow artist Chris Brown for a minute now, and those announcements have finally come to fruition. K. announced the release of her new track with Brown, “Either Way,” via her Twitter and Instagram pages late last night. She’s posted a series of videos with different snippets of the song, and since the song dropped only some hours ago it’s moved its way up Apple Music’s charts.

"Either Way out now! feat. one of my favs @chrisbrown. Go to iTunes, Spotify, and Apple Music NOW to download!" pic.twitter.com/2Xzqi1YsUW — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 15, 2017

The song is set to appear on her fourth studio album KIMBERLY: The People I Used To Know. “Either Way” is a cocky anthem and features nothing but Kimberly flexing on everyone and everything. Her fans are already twerking it out to every unapologetic line in the song.

Before the release of her song, Michelle was on Twitter yesterday filling in fans on her lupus diagnosis, along with the good news that her and her man’s surrogate is going to have twin daughters. Congrats to Michelle for overcoming and putting in work while going through tough times.