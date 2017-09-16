Bae Of The Day: A Gallery Of Reasons Fetty Wap Only Has Eye For Masika

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 22

Masika Is Bae

Fetty Wap and Masika have a long back and forth love affair that’s lasted in Hip-Hop love lore. She’s claimed he got her pregnant multiple times and other times they look like one happy family. Regardless, we can see why Fetty is so madly in love.

Whoo lawd. Hold her tight, brotha because she’s deserving. Anyway, let’s look at her fineness…

@judahjensen #ninjashooter #MasikaKalysha

@judahjensen #ninjashooter #MasikaKalysha

Gucci Lemonade 😜 lovin this dress from @chateauvogue Swipe left for a smile 😂

A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on

No horses were harmed in the making of this ponytail 😛

No horses were harmed in the making of this ponytail 😛

    Wearing #lovely by @kharibarbiebeauty

    Wearing #lovely by @kharibarbiebeauty

    Game 5 styled by @iamtstyles_ no pulls all cash Fit @dsquared2 Shoe @jimmychoo Bag @maisonvalentino

    A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on

    A look

    A look

    Ms. Kalysha via @krishphotos

    Ms. Kalysha via @krishphotos

    2017 Mother

    2017 Mother

    God bless the zoom in feature @krishphotos @stephdahairqueen

    God bless the zoom in feature @krishphotos @stephdahairqueen

    must be outta yo mind do you know who I am… make you fall in love tonight must don't know who I am…💘🥇

    A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on

    They do what they can… I do what I want. 📸 @elevenstudios

    They do what they can… I do what I want. 📸 @elevenstudios

    I was holding my imaginary birkin

    I was holding my imaginary birkin

    Before the rip occurred 😩🤦🏽‍♀️

    Before the rip occurred 😩🤦🏽‍♀️

    Give em hell… 🔥🔥🔥 @krishphotos #masikakalysha

    Give em hell… 🔥🔥🔥 @krishphotos #masikakalysha

    Milf club president 🙈 #SheEO

    Milf club president 🙈 #SheEO

    I have 20 identical selfies that didn't make the cut…

    I have 20 identical selfies that didn't make the cut…

