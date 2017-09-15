In White Folks News: Angelina Jolie And All Her Chirren Hit Up Movie Premiere

Angelina Poses With 6 Kids For Movie Premiere

Angelina Jolie and all six of her children stunned on the red carpet in NYC this week. The separated actress stars in a new flick for Netflix called “First They Killed My Father”, and she turned her arrival in a family affair. Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, Pax and Maddox attended the event all wearing matching flowers. “They really help me so much. We’re really such a unit,” Jolie told the New York Times in an interview published on September 13. “They’re the best friends I’ve ever had. Nobody in my life has ever stood by me more.”

How cute!

According to Us magazine, Maddox and Pax worked on the film as an executive producer and set photographer, respectively. Interesting! Maddox was adopted from Cambodia, where the film takes place, in 2002.

She grabbed her girls, Shiloh and Zahara by the hands as they entered the carpet. How adorable and GROWN they’re getting.

Angelina Jolie change dresses and posed with her older sons, Maddox and Pax. Jon Voight, her dad, was spotted arriving just after then, making it a generational affair. Do you see how big these kids are now?? Sheesh.