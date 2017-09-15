Cardi B Stops By The Breakfast Club To Talk BET Nominations And Her Boo Offset [Video]

Cardi B Takes On The Breakfast Club

Cardi B’s last appearance on The Breakfast Club was in January of this year, and things have most definitely drastically changed for her since the start of 2017. Her song, “Bodak Yellow” is only stopped from snagging the #1 spot by Taylor Swift, and she’s been seen at every concert, event, and club since the track has been popping. Though she was undoubtedly popular before the song, this is whole new territory.

She came through the Breakfast Club this morning to talk about how much everything has changed since they last caught up with her. She discusses her recent BET nominations, her boo thang Offset, and keeping it hood despite all of her skyrocketing success.