‘Merica: Black Folks Sit Out Anthem, Lions Fan Calls Them “Ni**er, Fan Loses Season Tickets

Detroit Lions Fan Loses Season Tickets Over Racist Snapchat Rant

Obvious reasons notwithstanding, racists and bigots are the absolute dumbest people on the planet.

For example, take this unidentified Detroit Lions super Stan who decided to hop his Jim Crow azz on Snapchat to call Black folks “ni**ers” for sitting down during the National Anthem.

Well, bigoted Billy badass had his season tickets confiscated by the Lions over his unseemly social media shenanigans according to the Detroit News.

Safety Glover Quin had this to say about the way the organization handled the situation:

“People should be able to do what they want to do,” safety Glover Quin said. “If they want to stand up, sit down (for the national anthem), people have their choice, their freedom. No type of racism, in my opinion, should be tolerated.”

The Lions owner Rod Wood says he has not outright banned the man from future games, because that it’s obviously very hard to police who is coming in and out of the stadium, however he did not that the man isn’t a welcoem guest if he does come.

Whatever that means.