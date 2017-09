You youngsters don’t know nothin’ bout this here now! Go head Ce-Ce!

Sidenote:

In the featured image, CeCe is looking like Raven Symone’s older sister who just got out of a 10-year relationship that was all bad…and now she needs Jesus as well as a good man in her life to help her deal with the child she bore…but the good man’s not there and every time she thinks she’s got one…

Let me quit.