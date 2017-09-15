Wendy Williams Says She Has Concave Buns Cuz She Ain’t Got A Buy-A-Booty Like T.I.’s Wife

Wendy Williams Responds To T.I.’s Comments About Her Body

Wendy Williams got the Internet whirring over the recent pictures of her that surfaced on the beach wearing a bikini. The top-heavy talk show host has always had breats bigger than the entire rest of her body put together, but those facts were nothing but enhanced by seeing ole girl in her teeny bikini.

Of course, wordsmith T.I. chimed in and posted the bathing suit pictures of her, saying he wasn’t gonna comment on his initial reaction because she’s an independent black woman. Tip solely talked about the “maliciousness” of her heart, and didn’t mention her body…but Wendy seems to think differently.

On her show on Friday, Wendy decided to throw shade over Mr Harris’ way. She said, “I wanted to say ‘I could buy one like your wife and so many people have done. I could buy one any day. It’s flat.” Tiny has been open about her surgery, so it’s not some sort of crazy allegation to make, but still pretty disrespectful nonetheless.

And for T.I.’s other comments regarding her character, she said, “I’m not as shady as people think that I would be in real life. I do this for work. I did the scene of pop culture. When it comes to being a good friend and holding a secret, you’re looking at her, believe it or not.”