You Finna Get Fired, Bihhhh: Omarosa “My Black Friend” Manigault Might Lose White House Credentials

Omarosa Might Not Be A White House Employee Much Longer

Glorified sycophant intern Omarosa Manigault might not have a job at 1600 STUF Avenue for much longer according to NYDailyNews.

Word is that no one in the White House really f**ks with her like that and Trump doesn’t want to fire her, but is instead giving her time to resign with some measure of dignity.

Reports are that new chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly, isn’t really enthused about Omarosa’s confrontational style, especially the incident that occurred at this year’s NABJ conference.

A source close to the White House said Omarosa might not even have her job now if it weren’t for the tiki torchin’ d!ckheads that brought murderous violence to Charlottesville.

Damn. That one’s GOTTA hurt. You only have a job because it would look bad to fire you in the wake of a race riot? Yikes.

Anyway, this is what she signed up for. Bye, bye, ‘yotch!