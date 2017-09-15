Exclusive: Rick Ross’ Baby Mama Said She Hopes He Treats His New Baby Better Than He Treats His Son

Tia Kemp Currently Battling Rick Ross In Court Over Child Support For Their Son

Rick Ross’son’s mother said she hopes he’s a more involved father with his new baby daughter than what he’s been to his only son.

Tia Kemp said that Ross is a sporadic figure in their son’s life, choosing not to see him when he visits their South Florida area and hasn’t yet told the boy that he now has a little sister.

“Congrats to them,” she said. “I just hope he treats the baby better than he treats my son.”

She said Ross’ neglect of the boy is so severe, that Ross didn’t bother to contact him on his 12th birthday on Sept. 14 for the second time in a row.

“It’s sad,” Kemp told BOSSIP. “It’s like, you hate me so much that you won’t acknowledge your only son?”

As a result, Kemp said the boy now suffers from anxiety and depression and receives counseling.

“It hurts me to see my child hurt,” Kemp said. “Can you imagine having a celeb father, and when he’s in town, he goes all these other places, but can’t come to one of your football games? It’s sad.”

And Kemp said she was shocked to see a picture of Ross’ new baby girl with Instagram model Briana Camille surrounded by stacks of cash.

“It was so tacky and ignorant,” she said, adding that the “dirty money” had no place being so close to the tot. “It’s embarrassing! Do you know how many people texted me about it? Where’s her mom?”

Meanwhile, the real estate agent is in the middle of a court battle with the “Diced Pineapples” rapper over child support for the son, and after a failed round of mediation, she confirmed that the case was now headed to trial.

“Hopefully after this trial, they’ll get him into some parental counseling,” Kemp said. “Because he’s lost.”