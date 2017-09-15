Aint Isht White Folk: University Security Guard Shoots Himself, Blames Imaginary Black Man In Hoodie

Man Accidentally Shoots Himself And Blames Black Man

While working a shift at St. Catherine University in Minnesota, the gun Brent Ahlers brought to work accidentally went off, wounding him. Because the school is a Catholic university, Brent knew the school did not arm its security employees, and he was scared that bringing his weapon on campus would lead to him being fired.

According to St. Paul police, at about 9:30 Tuesday night, the white security guard told them that he was shot by a black man wearing a sweatshirt with a “short afro.” 55 officers swarmed the campus, as well as with four police dogs and a State Patrol aircraft to search for the suspect.

After causing 1,800 students to be held captive in their dorm rooms due to a lockdown, it was later reported that the presumed threat was no longer. “He was nervous about losing his job due to the fact that he had his gun at work, and what had occurred, so he made up the story to cover what had happened,” a police spokesperson told local media Wednesday.

Ahlers was then arrested and booked in the Ramsey County jail for falsely reporting a crime. The at-large suspect — the black man with the “short Afro” — never existed.