Police Release Video Showing Final Moments Before Kenneka Jenkins Wandered Into Hotel Freezer

Surveillance Footage Of Kenneka Jenkins Wandering Hotel Disoriented

Despite a mountain of conspiracy theories and speculation on social media, it appears — at least from this video — that Kenneka Jenkins became inebriated and disoriented, and wound up wandering around the basement level of the Crowne Plaza Hotel alone by accident, as authorities originally reported.

The footage released does NOT include the moment in which Kenneka is reported to have entered the freezer alone. However, she IS seen stumbling through the empty hotel kitchen leading up to it.

It also depicts her seemingly aimlessly moving in and out of doorways and having an extremely hard time maintaining her footing on multiple floors of the hotel.

WGNTV/Instagram

SMH. It’s truly sad and unfortunate that this young lady ended up passing away all alone like this.